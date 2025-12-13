IndiGo delays go viral as Bengaluru passenger brings mattress to airport

Amid the ongoing IndiGo crisis, widespread delays and cancellations, one passenger came all prepared, arriving at the Bengaluru Airport with a mattress!

A video of the passenger entering the airport has since gone viral on social media, with users sharing memes and jokes about how the fiasco has prompted travellers to come prepared, expecting long waits.

Social media users had a field day reacting to the video.

Amid the ongoing IndiGo crisis, widespread delays and cancellations, one passenger came all prepared, arriving at the Bengaluru Airport with a mattress, a receipt, a warranty card, and a power bank!



A video of the passenger entering the airport has since gone viral on social… pic.twitter.com/TrcRlIHsgW — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 13, 2025

One user quipped that the delays and cancellations had turned airports into railway sleeper coaches, saying, “Bhai literally mattress leke airport pahunch gaya (Dude literally reached the airport carrying a mattress).”

Another joked that only IndiGo could make a Bengaluru techie carry a mattress instead of a laptop: “Bro didn’t just bring a mattress — he brought the receipt, warranty card and a power bank. He’s not surviving the delay, he’s colonising Terminal 1″

A third comment added, “Is hisaab se toh Air India mein kafan lekar jaana padega (“At this rate, one would have to carry a shroud while travelling with Air India).”