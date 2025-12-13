IndiGo delays go viral as Bengaluru passenger brings mattress to airport

Social media users had a field day reacting to the video.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th December 2025 9:03 pm IST
Bengaluru Airport1
Bengaluru Airport

Amid the ongoing IndiGo crisis, widespread delays and cancellations, one passenger came all prepared, arriving at the Bengaluru Airport with a mattress!

A video of the passenger entering the airport has since gone viral on social media, with users sharing memes and jokes about how the fiasco has prompted travellers to come prepared, expecting long waits.

Social media users had a field day reacting to the video.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

One user quipped that the delays and cancellations had turned airports into railway sleeper coaches, saying, “Bhai literally mattress leke airport pahunch gaya (Dude literally reached the airport carrying a mattress).”

Another joked that only IndiGo could make a Bengaluru techie carry a mattress instead of a laptop: Bro didn’t just bring a mattress — he brought the receipt, warranty card and a power bank. He’s not surviving the delay, he’s colonising Terminal 1″

A third comment added, “Is hisaab se toh Air India mein kafan lekar jaana padega (“At this rate, one would have to carry a shroud while travelling with Air India).”

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th December 2025 9:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button