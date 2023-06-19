IndiGo places firm order for 500 planes with Airbus

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th June 2023 8:05 pm IST
IndiGo targets 100 mn passengers in FY24: CEO Pieter Elbers
Representative image

Mumbai: Budget carrier IndiGo on Monday announced placing a firm order for 500 narrow-body planes with Airbus.

This is the largest-ever aircraft order placed by any airline with Airbus.

Financial details of the order were not disclosed.

MS Education Academy

Earlier this year, Tata Group-owned Air India had placed orders for 470 aircraft with Airbus and Boeing.

Also Read
Indigo flight strays into Pakistan amid bad weather: Report

Currently, IndiGo operates more than 300 aircraft. It has previous orders totalling 480 aircraft, which are yet to be delivered.

“With this additional firm order of 500 aircraft for 2030-2035, IndiGo’s order book has almost 1,000 aircraft yet to be delivered well into the next decade,” the airline said in a release.

The IndiGo order book comprises a mix of A320 NEO, A321 NEO and A321 XLR aircraft.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th June 2023 8:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button