IndiGo says Union govt to take decision on deal with Turkish carrier

New Delhi: IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has said that IndiGo is fully compliant with all regulatory frameworks governing its operations with aircraft leased from Turkish Airlines, adding that the decision to renew these leases lies with the Indian government.

“It is important to recognise that the operation to Istanbul is taking place in the context of the Air Service Agreement (ASA) between India and Turkey. IndiGo is fully compliant with all regulatory frameworks and regulations which are there. We have thousands of Indian customers booked mostly beyond Istanbul,” Elbers said on Wednesday during a media interaction on the airline’s fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for 2024-25.

IndiGo operates direct flights to Istanbul using two Boeing 777 aircraft leased from Turkish Airlines, and offers codeshare connections to Europe and the US through its partnership with the Turkish carrier.

The lease agreements for the Boeing 777s are valid until May 31.

“…The decision to renew these leases lies with the Indian government,” Elbers noted.

The IndiGO CEO’s remarks came days after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked security clearance for Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd on May 15, citing national security concerns.

The revocation of the security clearance follows mounting tensions between India and Turkey over the latter’s diplomatic and military ties with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, IndiGo reported a record profit after tax of Rs 3,067.5 crore for the January-March quarter, marking a 62 per cent jump from Rs 1,894.8 crore in the same period last year.

“Driven by strong demand for air travel and execution of our strategy, for the financial year ended March 2025, IndiGo reported a healthy net profit of Rs 72,584 million. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, IndiGo reported a net profit of Rs 88,676 million, maintaining similar strong performance to the last year. For the quarter ended March 2025, IndiGo reported a net profit of Rs 30,675 million, the highest fourth quarter ever,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline also announced the launch of direct long-haul flights from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam starting July, marking its debut in long-haul international operations.