IndiGo to launch Hyderabad-Madinah direct flights from Feb

Hyderabad: IndiGo has announced a direct flight service connecting Hyderabad and Madinah starting February 20. This tri-weekly service is for pilgrims and travellers headed to Madinah, one of the spiritual centres of importance in Islam.

This is IndiGo’s 38th international destination and 128th overall as it continues to build connectivity. The airline has more than 190 daily departures from Hyderabad and connects the city to 65 domestic and 15 international destinations.

Head of global sales at IndiGo, Vinay Malhotra emphasized the broader vision behind the Hyderabad-Madinah route. “Hyderabad-Madinah flight launch is more than expanding our network; it creates a vital gateway for religious and cultural exchange. With this addition, we now operate over 100 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia,” he said.

On September 28, 2024, the airline introduced direct flights from Hyderabad to Prayagraj and Agra, further strengthening Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) as a vital hub for domestic air travel.

Hyderabad- Madinah flight schedule

Here is the detailed schedule:

Flight number Origin Destination Effective date Frequency Departure Arrival 6E 0057 Hyderabad Madinah Feb 20 Mon, Thur, Sat 19:35 23:45 6E 0058 Madinah Hyderabad Deb 21 Tue, Fri, Sun 12:45 8:10

Strengthening Hyderabad’s connectivity

With these new direct routes to Madinah, Indigo’s direct flights from Hyderabad Airport provide seamless travel to important cultural, religious, and commercial hubs across India.

These flights will not only facilitate easier travel for business and leisure but also promote tourism in these regions, making it more convenient for travellers to explore India’s diverse cultural and historical heritage.