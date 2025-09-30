IndiGo’s Mumbai-Delhi flight gets bomb threat

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th September 2025 11:28 am IST
New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to the national capital received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, according to a source.

The flight 6E 762 had around 200 people on board and security agencies found the threat to be non-specific, the source told PTI.

The source also said a full emergency was declared for the flight at the Delhi airport.

The flight, operated with an Airbus A321 neo aircraft, landed around 7.53 am, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

A statement from IndiGo is awaited.

