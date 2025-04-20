Indiramma housing: Bill collector removed from duty for uploading false bills

Hyderabad: The district panchayat officer has removed Jagadish, a bill collector working at Bhadrachalam gram panchayat, from his services following allegations of uploading false bills related to the construction of Indiramma houses.

The action was taken under the directions of Housing and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Jagadish was accused of falsely reporting that the construction of Indiramma houses for 18 beneficiaries had reached the basement level, despite the work not being completed.

Upon issuance of a memo, the bill collector claimed that the false information was uploaded by mistake, according to the district panchayat officer.

Minister Srinivas Reddy emphasised that the State government would take strict action against anyone involved in irregularities concerning Indiramma house construction, signalling a zero-tolerance approach to corruption in the scheme