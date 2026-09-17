Indiramma Housing deadline extended to Sept 20 in 4 constituencies

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has extended the application deadline for Indiramma Indlu Houses in LB Nagar, Goshamahal, Musheerabad and Chandrayangutta constituencies to September 20.

Additionally, people who had previously applied for houses in the 16 Assembly constituencies and now reside in the four constituencies have also been urged to send in their applications.

Telangana Housing Board Vice Chairman VP Gautam said that the candidates who had previously applied under any one of the 16 constituencies can transfer their old application to the constituency in which they are currently residing.

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Candidates are asked to request a transfer of application by September 20 through the Telangana Housing Board website with their old application details.

He clarified that the application can be transferred only to the assembly constituency where the candidate currently resides, and this transfer will be subject to verification of residence and all other eligibility rules.

Also Read Over 35K applications received for Indiramma Houses in Hyderabad

Candidates cannot submit a new application or more than one application.

“Transferring an application will not create any right to house allotment. Houses will be allotted only to eligible candidates after scrutiny of applications, determination of eligibility and completion of the prescribed allotment process,” he said.

He requested candidates not to pay money to intermediaries and asked them to rely on official channels for information.

For more details, candidates can visit the website or call the housing board call centre at 040-24603572.