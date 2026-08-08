Over 35K applications received for Indiramma Houses in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Indiramma Housing scheme launched in Hyderabad’s Core Urban Region (CURE) limits has received an overwhelming response, with a total of 35,125 applications submitted for 7,340 houses being built in 16 assembly constituencies.

Constituency-wise data shows that 4,394 applications were received from Khairtabad, 2,357 applications were received from Amberpet, 1,135 from Bahadurpura and 749 from Ibrahimpatnam.

As many as 5,233 were received from Kukatpally, 1,574 were received from Karwan and 471 from Maheshwaram. A total of 2,846 applications were received from Malakpet, 1,033 from Malkajgiri and 1,153 from Medchal.

As many as 3,613 were received from Nampally, 1,046 from Sanathnagar, 4,121 from Qutubullapur, 1,496 from Rajendranagar, 1,374 from Secunderabad Cantonment and 2,530 from Serilingampally.

Also Read Urban poor can own flats in Hyderabad under Indiramma scheme

Housing Board Vice Chairman VP Gautam said that these flats, which would cost around Rs 30-58 lakh in the open market, are being allotted by the government for just Rs 6 lakh with the intention of improving living standards.

He said that through this scheme, people will have the opportunity to obtain a house in the same constituency where they currently reside, without having to migrate or relocate.

He said that there is no need to submit any caste or income certificates when applying under this scheme, and if houses are not allotted, the application fee of Rs10,000 will be refunded.

With only two more days left to submit applications, the chairman appealed to people to make good use of this opportunity.

Lottery process tentatively on August 20

The Housing Board has given a tentative date of August 20 to commence the lottery process for house allotments. The tender process to undertake the construction works of Indiramma House Towers has also been initiated.

The Housing Board intends to complete the houses within a year and provide them to the beneficiaries. To clarify any doubts regarding Indiramma Houses Towers, citizens can contact the call centre at 040-24603572.





