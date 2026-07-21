Urban poor can own flats in Hyderabad under Indiramma scheme

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has launched the Indiramma housing scheme, which provides an opportunity for the urban poor to own flats in Hyderabad.

In the first phase, 480 flats each in 16 of the 24 Assembly constituencies in the Hyderabad Core Urban Region have been sanctioned.

Who is eligible?

The beneficiaries must satisfy the following conditions in order to be eligible to get flats in Hyderabad under the scheme:

Residents of Hyderabad for the past 10 years Annual household income should not exceed Rs 6 lakh Should not own a house, flat, or plot within the ORR limits Should not have availed similar housing benefits earlier

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Size of Hyderabad flats under Indiramma housing scheme

Under the scheme, the government plans to construct multi-storey buildings, with each flat having a built-up area of 525 sq ft.

The proposed carpet area is 400 sq ft.

For the flat, the beneficiaries will have to pay Rs 6 lakh to the government in four instalments. On the other hand, the government will provide a subsidy of Rs 5 lakh.

Out of the total flats, 50 percent are reserved for SC, ST, BC communities, and physically challenged persons. Moreover, a 30 percent reservation for women will be followed.

How to apply

In order to apply for the Hyderabad flats under the scheme, beneficiaries need to submit their applications from July 21 to August 10 through Mee Seva or the Housing Board website. The application fee is Rs 100.

The applicants need to deposit Rs 10,000 as earnest money. The amount will be adjusted against their contribution.

In case of rejection of the application, the earnest money will be refunded.

Those who get the flats in Hyderabad cannot sell them during the 10-year lock-in period. However, a bank mortgage for a housing loan can be availed.