Indiramma Housing Scheme Phase I to be over by Dasara 2027: Babu

Hyderabad: The state government assured that houses sanctioned in the first phase of the Indiramma Housing Scheme will be completed within a year.

The assurance was given by IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday, October 14, in Pocharam. He and Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of Indiramma Houses Towers in Pocharam, Medchal Malkajgiri district.

An Indiramma House Scheme beneficiary speaks to Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and IT minister D Sridhar Babu lay the foundation stone for the construction of Indiramma Houses Towers in Pocharam and Medchal–Malkajgiri. Etala Ranjender and Malla Reddy are also seen

The first phase of the Indiramma housing scheme aims to construct 25 lakh houses across Telangana. The houses were allotted by the designated lottery system with no human interference, to eliminate any corruption, Sridhar Babu said.

“The government will surely hand over the keys to the beneficiaries of Indiramma houses of the first phase by the next Dasara. There will be no more delays,” he said.

Also Read Telangana extends Indiramma Towers payment deadline to Oct 9

“The Indiramma Towers will have all essential infrastructure, including roads, drinking water facilities and lifts. About 90 per cent of the houses have been allocated to eligible beneficiaries,” said Sridhar Babu, adding, “We are committed to work for the benefit of the poor.”