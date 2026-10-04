Telangana extends Indiramma Towers payment deadline to Oct 9

Only 3,271 beneficiaries (59.46 per cent) have paid the required allotment amount of Rs 1 lakh.

Photo of Saleha Fatima Saleha Fatima|   Published:
Lucky draws for Indiramma Towers begin in Hyderabad
Lucky draws for Indiramma Towers begin in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued provisional allotment letters to 5,501 Indiramma Towers beneficiaries in 16 Assembly constituencies in the Core Urban Region (CURE) after verifying their details.

Out of these, only 3,271 beneficiaries (59.46 per cent) have paid the required allotment amount of Rs 1 lakh.

Hence, the deadline for payment of the allotment amount has been extended to October 9.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Kukatpally recorded the highest payment percentage with 81.05 beneficiaries submitting their amounts while Khairtabad recorded the lowest percentage. Payment percentages in the remaining constituencies are as follows:

S.No.Assembly ConstituencyProject Area / LocationProvisional Allotment Letters IssuedBeneficiaries PaidPayment Percentage
1KukatpallyKPHB Colony40132581.05%
2SerilingampallyRayadurgam42331774.94%
3QuthbullapurGajularamaram37527773.87%
4NampallyNear Niloufer Hospital44733073.83%
5KarwanKulsumpura44330568.85%
6AmberpetCity Police Lines, Amberpet43728565.22%
7MedchalPocharam (LIG Colony)40126064.84%
8BahadurpuraNandi Musalaiguda45128262.53%
9IbrahimpatnamBandlaguda (LIG Colony)1125750.89%
10MalkajgiriKowkoor34817750.86%
11Secunderabad CantonmentBowenpally773748.05%
12RajendranagarMailardevpally38216743.72%
13SanathnagarPatigadda39017043.59%
14MaheshwaramJalpally37716042.44%
15MalakpetGaddiannaram, R&B Quarters3039932.67%
16KhairatabadNear MLA Colony1342317.16%
Total5,5013,27159.46%

Telangana Housing Board Vice Chairman VP Gautam has warned that no extension will be granted after this and urged all beneficiaries to utilise the final opportunity to prevent cancellation of their provisional allotment.

Residing in a different constituency top reason for rejection

After applicants were selected through the draw of lots, their residential eligibility, income limits, ownership of a house/plot by the family, the one-family–one-application rule, and submitted documents were verified.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Those who met the eligibility criteria were approved and granted provisional allotment and others were rejected. Residing in a different constituency other than the concerned assembly constituency was recorded as the primary reason for rejection.

Additionally, applications were rejected due to high income, existing house/plot ownership, multiple applications, incomplete/incorrect information, or lack of required documents.

If any beneficiaries fail to pay their allotment amount, their flats will be considered for allotment to other applicants in the eligibility list or waiting list.

A draw of lots will be conducted for approximately 35,000 eligible applicants in the coming months, subject to flat availability and applicable rules.

For the latest updates regarding the scheme, allotment, and payments, beneficiaries can visit the Telangana Housing Board official website or contact Housing Board Call Centre at 040-24603572.

Allottees will also receive information via SMS/WhatsApp under the name ‘TGHBO-S’ on their registered mobile numbers.

Tags
Photo of Saleha Fatima Saleha Fatima|   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Saleha Fatima

Saleha Fatima

Back to top button