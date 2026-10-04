Telangana extends Indiramma Towers payment deadline to Oct 9

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued provisional allotment letters to 5,501 Indiramma Towers beneficiaries in 16 Assembly constituencies in the Core Urban Region (CURE) after verifying their details.

Out of these, only 3,271 beneficiaries (59.46 per cent) have paid the required allotment amount of Rs 1 lakh.

Hence, the deadline for payment of the allotment amount has been extended to October 9.

Kukatpally recorded the highest payment percentage with 81.05 beneficiaries submitting their amounts while Khairtabad recorded the lowest percentage. Payment percentages in the remaining constituencies are as follows:

S.No. Assembly Constituency Project Area / Location Provisional Allotment Letters Issued Beneficiaries Paid Payment Percentage 1 Kukatpally KPHB Colony 401 325 81.05% 2 Serilingampally Rayadurgam 423 317 74.94% 3 Quthbullapur Gajularamaram 375 277 73.87% 4 Nampally Near Niloufer Hospital 447 330 73.83% 5 Karwan Kulsumpura 443 305 68.85% 6 Amberpet City Police Lines, Amberpet 437 285 65.22% 7 Medchal Pocharam (LIG Colony) 401 260 64.84% 8 Bahadurpura Nandi Musalaiguda 451 282 62.53% 9 Ibrahimpatnam Bandlaguda (LIG Colony) 112 57 50.89% 10 Malkajgiri Kowkoor 348 177 50.86% 11 Secunderabad Cantonment Bowenpally 77 37 48.05% 12 Rajendranagar Mailardevpally 382 167 43.72% 13 Sanathnagar Patigadda 390 170 43.59% 14 Maheshwaram Jalpally 377 160 42.44% 15 Malakpet Gaddiannaram, R&B Quarters 303 99 32.67% 16 Khairatabad Near MLA Colony 134 23 17.16% Total 5,501 3,271 59.46%

Telangana Housing Board Vice Chairman VP Gautam has warned that no extension will be granted after this and urged all beneficiaries to utilise the final opportunity to prevent cancellation of their provisional allotment.

Residing in a different constituency top reason for rejection

After applicants were selected through the draw of lots, their residential eligibility, income limits, ownership of a house/plot by the family, the one-family–one-application rule, and submitted documents were verified.

Those who met the eligibility criteria were approved and granted provisional allotment and others were rejected. Residing in a different constituency other than the concerned assembly constituency was recorded as the primary reason for rejection.

Additionally, applications were rejected due to high income, existing house/plot ownership, multiple applications, incomplete/incorrect information, or lack of required documents.

If any beneficiaries fail to pay their allotment amount, their flats will be considered for allotment to other applicants in the eligibility list or waiting list.

A draw of lots will be conducted for approximately 35,000 eligible applicants in the coming months, subject to flat availability and applicable rules.

Also Read Azharuddin distributes Indiramma House letters in Nampally

For the latest updates regarding the scheme, allotment, and payments, beneficiaries can visit the Telangana Housing Board official website or contact Housing Board Call Centre at 040-24603572.

Allottees will also receive information via SMS/WhatsApp under the name ‘TGHBO-S’ on their registered mobile numbers.