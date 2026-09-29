Azharuddin distributes Indiramma House letters in Nampally

After handing over the allotment letters, Azharuddin appealed to the beneficiaries to maintain communal harmony, cooperate with authorities and work collectively for Telangana's development.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Mohammed Azharuddin hands over letters to Indiramma Housing scheme beneficiaries
Mohammed Azharuddin hands over letters to Indiramma Housing scheme beneficiaries

Hyderabad: Telangana Minorities Minister Mohammed Azharuddin on Tuesday, September 29, handed over allotment letters to the Indiramma Housing scheme beneficiaries in Nampally after a lucky draw.

Speaking of the Indiramma Housing Scheme, the Minister said, “The housing project reflects the government’s efforts to turn the long-cherished dream of owning a house into reality for eligible families.”

He added that the construction works would be completed within the stipulated timeframe and appreciated the efforts of ministers, elected representatives and officials in bringing the project to the launch stage.

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Azharuddin also said that the beneficiaries were fortunate to receive housing in Nampally, in the heart of Hyderabad, with easy access to educational institutions, healthcare facilities, transportation, and other essential services.

He stressed that the Indiramma Towers are being constructed in a prime location in the city. Providing housing to eligible families at such a central location, he said, would provide beneficiaries with better access to essential facilities and opportunities.

After handing over the allotment letters, Azharuddin appealed to the beneficiaries to maintain communal harmony, cooperate with authorities and work collectively for Telangana’s development.

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Telangana Housing Minister Ponguletti Sirinivas Reddy and Nampally MLA Majid Hussain were present during the programme.

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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