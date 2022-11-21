Indonesia: 20 dead as 5.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Java

Jakarta: Nearly 20 people died and around 300 received injuries as an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 rocked Indonesia’s western province of West Java on Monday.

The quake’s tremors were also felt throughout the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake’s depth was 10.0 Km below the ground and occurred around 11:51:10 (UTC+05:30) on Monday.

The epicenter was determined to be at 6.840 degrees south latitude and 107.107 degrees east longitude. Java’s largest city is the national capital of Jakarta.

Java is a volcano-dotted island that lies between Sumatra and Bali, is situated at the geographic and economic centre of Indonesia.

With inputs from agencies