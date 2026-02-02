Indonesia lets Elon Musk’s Grok back online under tight supervision

Musk's social platform X Corp made a written commitment to service improvements and compliance with applicable laws, the communications ministry said in a statement Sunday.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd February 2026 12:42 pm IST
Starlink founder Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Jakarta: Indonesia allowed Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence chatbot Grok to resume operations in the country on a conditional basis and under strict supervision, weeks after banning it for explicit sexual content.

Musk’s social platform X Corp made a written commitment to service improvements and compliance with applicable laws, the communications ministry said in a statement Sunday, February 1.

The company told the ministry it had taken steps to address the misuse of Grok services, including restricting access to certain features, according to the statement.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Indonesia and Malaysia were the first two countries that blocked access to Grok in January over concerns it was being misused to generate sexually explicit and nonconsensual images.

Malaysian authorities lifted the temporary restriction after the company took security and preventive measures. Malaysian regulators said they met last week with X’s representatives and would continue to monitor the situation.

The normalisation of Grok’s operations in Indonesia was not unconditional, said Alexander Sabar, the ministry’s director general of digital space supervision. He added that the steps X claims to have taken will be verified and tested by Indonesian authorities to ensure they prevent violations, including the distribution of illegal content and violations of child protection principles.

MS Admissions 2026-27

“If inconsistencies or further violations are found in its implementation, the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs will not hesitate to take corrective action, including suspending access to services again,” Sabar said.

Tags
Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd February 2026 12:42 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Associated Press

Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, and a taste of the great journalism produced by AP members and customers.
Back to top button