Indonesia truck accident kills 13 wedding guests

Jakarta: A pickup truck carrying wedding guests was crushed between two trucks on a busy highway on Indonesia’s main island of Java, killing 13 people and injuring five others, police said Monday, July 13.

The crash occurred Sunday, July 12, afternoon on the northern coastal highway near Kiajaran Kulon village of Indramayu regency, as the group was returning home after attending a wedding in neighbouring Parean village, local traffic police chief Undang Syarif Hidayat said.

He said the victims were travelling in an open-bed pickup truck when the vehicle slowed and stopped near a median opening to make a U-turn on the highway when it was struck from behind by a wing-box truck travelling in the same direction.

“The impact pushed the pickup into the opposite lane where it was hit again by another truck,” Hidayat said, “The powerful collision hurled more than a dozen people from the pickup truck onto the highway.”

Five survivors remained hospitalised with injuries ranging from minor to serious, police said. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Deadly traffic accidents are common in Indonesia, where overloaded vehicles, inadequate road safety measures and poor compliance with traffic regulations frequently contribute to fatal crashes.