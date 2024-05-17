Indore civic body drops ‘military-like’ uniform of its anti-encroachment squad

The uniform has a camouflage pattern, generally associated with the armed forces.

Indore civic body withdraws ‘military-like’ uniform of its anti-encroachment squad

Indore: The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has said that it would withdraw the new uniform of its anti-encroachment squad after the opposition Congress alleged that it resembled military fatigues and amounted to insulting the Army.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said in a statement on Thursday that the civic body decided to give a uniform to its anti-encroachment squad staff to promote discipline besides bringing uniformity in their attire.

“If this uniform is hurting the sentiments of any person, necessary changes will be made,” he said.

Earlier, Congress’ Chintu Choukse, leader of opposition in the IMC, had claimed that the civic body insulted the Army by selecting “the uniform of soldiers” for the anti-encroachment squad personnel.

“These employees are infamous for extortion from carts and street vendors,” he had said.

