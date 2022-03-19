Indore: Drunk man stabs self, dies while celebrating Holi

Indore: A drunk man died on Friday after stabbing himself in the chest. He was taking part in the local Holi celebrations in the Ban Ganga colony in Indore.

The 38-year-old man, identified as Gopal Solanki, was a tailor. In a viral video, the deceased is seen dancing with other people to Hindi songs with a knife in his hand. After a while, he stabs himself in the chest and does not seem to realize it.

A man succumbed to injuries in Indore, he was dancing with a knife in his hand during holi celebrations stabbed himself, he was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/7tbGC9T9BB — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) March 19, 2022

Noticing the blood, other people rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment.