Indore: Drunk man stabs self, dies while celebrating Holi

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 19th March 2022 4:48 pm IST
Photo: Screengrab.

Indore: A drunk man died on Friday after stabbing himself in the chest. He was taking part in the local Holi celebrations in the Ban Ganga colony in Indore.

The 38-year-old man, identified as Gopal Solanki, was a tailor. In a viral video, the deceased is seen dancing with other people to Hindi songs with a knife in his hand. After a while, he stabs himself in the chest and does not seem to realize it.

Noticing the blood, other people rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button