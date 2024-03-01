Infinix launches smartphone with 6,000mAh battery in India

The device comes with an 8MP front camera with LED flash for taking selfies, 128GB internal storage and up to 8GB of RAM (4 GB +4GB Virtual RAM).

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 1st March 2024 1:42 pm IST
Infinix launches smartphone with 6,000mAh battery in India

New Delhi: Smartphone brand Infinix on Friday launched its latest device in India, the Smart 8 Plus, with a massive 6000mAh battery.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Available in three colour variants — Galaxy White, Timber Black and Shiny Gold, users can purchase this new smartphone at Rs 6,999 (inclusive bank offers) starting March 9 on Flipkart.

“The latest smartphone by Infinix offers a plethora of features that combine style, innovation, and performance,” the company said.

MS Education Academy

The Smart 8 Plus features a 50MP Dual AI Camera, complemented by a Quad-LED ring flash for professional-grade photography in any lighting condition.

Also Read
realme 12 Series 5G: A new chapter in value-driven premium smartphones

The device comes with an 8MP front camera with LED flash for taking selfies, 128GB internal storage and up to 8GB of RAM (4 GB +4GB Virtual RAM).

According to the company, the Smart 8 Plus’s side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognition technology ensure the highest level of safety and security for users’ data.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 2.2 GHz Octa Core Processor, the Smart 8 Plus delivers fast performance and seamless multitasking capabilities.

The device runs on Android 13 Go (XOS 13), offering a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 1st March 2024 1:42 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button