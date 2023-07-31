Influence of a youthful population on economic growth in India

By Tanmay Satish

As the world’s population approaches 9 billion, the concept of the demographic dividend takes center stage as a potential catalyst for economic growth in developing countries. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) defines demographic dividend as the opportunity arising from a favorable shift in the age structure of a population, particularly when the working-age population (15 to 64) outweighs the non-working-age population (14 and younger, and 65 and older). This demographic transition can lead to significant socio-economic advantages if effectively harnessed.

The demographic dividend journey is characterized by stages, as outlined by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Initially, when fertility rates drop and labor force participation increases, economic development and family welfare are promoted, resulting in rapid per capita income growth. However, this initial dividend may dwindle as lower fertility rates and an aging population slow down the growth rate of the labor force, eventually turning the dividend negative.

In 2018, a working paper authored by Ladusingh and Narayana under the Asian Development Bank shed light on India’s demographic dividend. The paper stated that India’s population is projected to experience remarkable demographic transitions, leading to a decline in the share of the younger population and an increase in the elderly population by 2050. The data from 2018 already indicated that India’s working-age population had grown larger than the dependent population, positioning the country advantageously to capitalize on its demographic dividend.

Having one of the youngest populations in an aging world, India possesses a unique advantage. To fully leverage this demographic dividend for economic growth and development, effective policy making is crucial. The government must focus on improving human capital through skill development opportunities, job creation, better education infrastructure, and robust healthcare facilities. Moreover, successful urbanization strategies should be implemented to accommodate the migrating rural population.

Countries like Japan have already demonstrated how effectively embracing the demographic dividend can lead to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and significant contributions to overall growth. Learning from the experiences of such nations, India can tailor its own policies to capitalize on its demographic advantage.

By aligning developmental policies with the demographic shift, India has a golden chance for rapid socio-economic development. Policymakers must seize this opportunity and draw inspiration from international strategies while tailoring solutions to address domestic challenges.

However, it is essential to acknowledge that reaping the benefits of the demographic dividend is not guaranteed. It requires a concerted effort from policymakers, civil society, and citizens to create an environment that nurtures and empowers the working-age population. Failing to capitalize on this demographic advantage could lead to missed opportunities and potential challenges in the future.

In conclusion, India’s demographic dividend presents an optimistic outlook for the nation’s socio-economic progress. By investing in human capital, promoting urbanization, and learning from successful models, India can harness the potential of its youthful population to create a prosperous and vibrant future. Embracing this demographic dividend is not just an option; it is a necessity for India’s growth and development on the global stage.

Tanmay Satish is a Research Intern, Centre for Development Policy and Practice, Hyderabad.