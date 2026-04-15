Infosys names Grand Slam Champion Carlos Alcaraz as global brand ambassador

New Delhi: Information Technology (IT) services company Infosys on Wednesday, April 14, announced it has signed up seven-time Grand Slam Champion Carlos Alcaraz as its global brand ambassador.

Further, Infosys, leveraging Infosys Topaz, an Artificial Intelligence-first offering powered by generative and agentic AI technologies, will now work with Alcaraz and his coaching team to develop an AI-powered match analytics and a personalised performance application to aid match preparation and in-game strategy.

Beyond the court, the partnership also extends to joint initiatives between Infosys and the Carlos Alcaraz Foundation to leverage technology to drive social impact, focusing on tech-for-good initiatives.

Overall, Infosys said, the collaboration is a convergence of excellence – the relentlessness and grit of a champion combined with the consistency and AI-powered innovation of an enterprise technology leader – celebrating the champion mindset across tennis and global businesses.

“Infosys…today announced a multi-year partnership with the youngest athlete ever to achieve the world number one ranking in men’s tennis Carlos Alcaraz, welcoming him as its Global Brand Ambassador,” the company said in a release.

Alcaraz is youngest man in history to complete a career Grand Slam

Carlos Alcaraz is a champion athlete, recognised not only for his seven Grand Slam titles but also for being the youngest man in history to complete a career Grand Slam.

He is a sportsperson recognised for his relentless drive, pursuit of excellence, consistency, and integrity.

“These are the values that guide Infosys – responsible leadership and excellence in innovation to amplify human potential and power global enterprises,” the release said.

Partnering with Alcaraz marks the next chapter in Infosys’ mission to elevate tennis through AI and extend its impact across the sport’s global community.

“I’m always looking for new ways to improve, and working with Infosys will give me the opportunity to leverage data and AI to gain deeper insights into my game and push my performance to new heights. Beyond the court, I’m also excited to collaborate with Infosys through my foundation, leveraging technology to make a meaningful impact in communities around the world,” Alcaraz said.

Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Infosys, noted that Alcaraz embodies the spirit of a new generation that is fearless, agile, and driven to push boundaries in pursuit of excellence.

“At Infosys, we share this passion for innovation and progress, using technology to amplify human potential, and helping our clients achieve extraordinary outcomes. Together with Carlos, we look forward to redefining performance in tennis and inspiring progress both on and off the court,” Virmani added.