Infosys stock hit 6-year low, market valuation drops below Rs 5 trillion

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Shares of Infosys came under sharp selling pressure on Tuesday, with the stock hitting an over six-year low during intra-day trade.

The stock slipped as much as 3 per cent to Rs 1,215.15 on the BSE, falling below its previous low of Rs 1,215.45 recorded in April 2023. This marks its weakest level since December 2020.

The recent fall has been significant. So far in calendar year 2026, Infosys shares have declined around 25 per cent, much steeper than the 11.4 per cent drop seen in the Nifty 50.

The correction reflects growing concerns over the company’s revenue growth outlook amid an uncertain demand environment.

The sharp decline in share price has also eroded the company’s market value. During the session, Infosys’ market capitalisation slipped below Rs 5 trillion, touching around Rs 4.93 trillion.

However, by afternoon trade at around 1: 35 PM, the stock recovered slightly to Rs 1,234, down 1.3 per cent from its previous close, with market capitalisation hovering near the Rs 5 trillion mark.

In last five days, the shares have delivered a negative return of 4.69 per cent to its investors. In past month, the stock tumbled over 11.3 per cent.

In last six months, the shares dropped nearly 19 per cent. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, Infosys fell more than 24 per cent.

However, in last one year, the drop is nearly in the same range with dropping over 22.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, the company has scheduled a board meeting on April 22 and 23, 2026.

During the meeting, the board will consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and full financial year ended March 31, 2026. It will also discuss the recommendation of a final dividend for the financial year.