Inside Allu Arjun’s box-shaped holiday home in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After showcasing his acting prowess and spectacular skills in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, Allu Arjun not only made his way into millions of hearts, but also made a cut to the list of highest paid Tollywood actors. He has reportedly gone from charging Rs. 60 crores to Rs. 125 crores per film which has contributed to his net worth of a whopping Rs. 350 crores.

Well considering the above figures, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to know that Allu Arjun is a proud owner of some of the insanely expensive things in Hyderabad. In fact, we had earlier given you a tour of Allu’s Rs. 100 crores bungalow in Jubilee Hills.

Well, in this write-up we will take you inside Allu Arjun’s expansive holiday home in Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun’s Holiday Home

According to a report in Houzz, spread across a two-acre land and named ‘Blessing’, it is an 8,000-square feet unique box-shaped home. It is designed by Aamir Sharma, co-founder of Aamir & Hameeda Associates who did a splendid job.

The first look at the home will give you a sense of peace because of its minimalistic aesthetic and the lush greenery surrounding it.

Scroll ahead to take a tour.

Photo: Houzz.in

While Allu Arjun’s holiday home does exude elegance and sophistication, the contemporary and quirky elements are not amiss. The bright yellow Piaggio Vespa and the aircraft propeller from Mumbai’s Mutton Street bring a pop of color, giving it that complete look of a holiday home.

For more insight, check out the video below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently gearing up to begin the shoot for Pushpa: The Rule which is expected to go on floors soon.