Take a tour inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house [Video]

Mumbai: Hosted by Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT 2 is just a day away from its premiere and the excitement among fans has reached its peak as the makers have finally dropped the first look of the highly anticipated show on social media.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 House Photos

With a captivating design, the first glimpse of the BB OTT 2 house has left fans stunned and eager to explore the mysteries it holds. Going by the first glimpse, the house radiates an aura of grandeur, with its bold-vibrant colors and intricate detailing. Just like previous years, the house is set to boast a lavish living room, a refreshing swimming area, a sprawling garden, and many other captivating features.

Check out the first photo here.

This first look has undoubtedly left fans in awe and fueled their excitement for the upcoming season. Viewers are busy in guessing the theme of the house.

Watch video below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com to get a tour inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.