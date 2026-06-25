Inside Cemnt Cafe: Hyderabad’s first brutalist cafe goes viral

Hyderabad’s cafe scene moves incredibly fast. Over the last few years, the city has seen almost every design trend imaginable, from cafes that look like lush green glasshouses to sleek, all-white minimalist spaces. Local coffee lovers are always looking for the next unique experience.

Now, the city has hit a brand-new milestone with the opening of its very first purely ‘brutalist’ cafe.

But what is brutalist architecture?

Before exploring the spot, it is important to understand what brutalism actually means.

It is a post-war architectural style that started in the 1950s, and its name comes from the French phrase beton brut, which simpy means “raw concrete”.

Nowadays, most traditional architecture uses cosy wooden textures, warm lights or pastel colours to make you feel comfortable. Brutalism does the exact opposite. It focuses on the raw, unpainted beauty of the building itself. Instead of hiding things behind wallpaper, it celebrates exposed concrete walls, heavy geometric shapes and a clean, industrial look. In a world full of highly polished, perfect-looking internet aesthetics, brutalist architecture feels like a reset- it is simple, honest and entirely unique.

Inside Jubilee Hills’ new Cemnt Cafe

The latest addition to Hyderabad’s food scene, Cemnt Cafe in Jubilee Hills, has been going viral for its raw design style.

The space skips traditional decorations and lets the rough, textured character of its massive concrete walls and high ceilings do all the talking. To keep the heavy concrete from feeling dark or cold, the designers added massive, floor-to-ceiling glass windows. This floods the room with bright, natural light and lets you look right out onto a lively outdoor sports court.

What makes Cemnt Cafe truly special, though, is how it balances this industrial look with clever pops of colour. The designers picked two bright, unexpected shades to contrast against the grey concrete: cobalt blue and burnt orange.

The main centrepiece of the whole cafe is a dramatic, electric-blue spiral staircase. Made of curved, mesh-like metal, it looks like a piece of modern art cutting through the straight lines of the concrete. You can spot this same signature blue all over the cafe, and to soften the look, the sleek metal chairs are topped with warm, burnt-orange leather cushions, adding a cosy touch without cluttering the beautiful, open space.

By showing off its true structural bones and mixing them with a fresh, youthful edge, Cemnt Cafe proves that raw concrete can be incredibly stylish and sophisticated.