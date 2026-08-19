Mumbai: Emraan Hashmi may prefer staying away from Bollywood’s party circuit, but his luxurious possessions tell a completely different story.

From owning one of the most expensive cars seen in a Bollywood celebrity’s garage to relaxing at a sea-facing penthouse in Goa, the Awarapan 2 star has quietly built an empire worth crores.

Unlike several stars who regularly display their extravagant lives on social media, Emraan keeps things private. His idea of luxury appears to revolve around comfortable homes, expensive cars, fitness and spending time with his family.

Emraan Hashmi’s net worth

Emraan Hashmi’s net worth reportedly stands at around Rs 120 crore. However, the actor has never publicly confirmed the figure.

His fortune comes primarily from films, web projects, brand endorsements, production ventures and property investments. Reports suggest that Emraan charges between Rs 5 crore and Rs 6 crore per film, along with a possible share in the profits. His fee for certain major projects is believed to be considerably higher.

He also reportedly commands around Rs 2 crore for a brand endorsement. Apart from acting, Emraan entered film production through his banner, Emraan Hashmi Films, which co-produced Why Cheat India.

Rs 16 crore Bandra home

Emraan lives with his wife Parveen Shahani and son Ayaan in a sprawling four-bedroom apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra neighbourhood.

The property is reportedly valued at approximately Rs 16 crore. Instead of overly flashy interiors, the house follows a warm and minimalist theme with beige walls, wooden furniture, large windows and plenty of natural light.

The residence reportedly includes a personal gym, a spacious library and a large balcony offering views of the Mumbai skyline. Its muted colours and functional spaces perfectly match Emraan’s reserved personality and preference for privacy. The Bandra home’s reported valuation and features have been detailed here.

Sea-facing Goa penthouse

When Emraan wants to escape Mumbai’s noise, he can reportedly head to his lavish penthouse in Goa.

The actor purchased the fully furnished, four-storey property in 2010. The sea-facing retreat reportedly comes with a swimming pool, private gym, terrace garden and ample space for entertaining family and friends.

Its present value is estimated to be over Rs 10 crore, although no official valuation has been disclosed. At the time of purchasing it, Emraan said he planned to use the home whenever he received a week or more away from shooting. Details of his Goa purchase were reported in 2010.

Recent reports also link Emraan to a villa in Lonavala, reportedly purchased for around Rs 12 crore, and a commercial property in Andheri. There are also unconfirmed claims about a mountain retreat in Himachal Pradesh.

Emraan Hashmi’s luxury car collection

The biggest showstopper in Emraan’s garage is undoubtedly his Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge.

Emraan brought the ultra-luxurious car home in January 2024. Depending on customisation and registration, its on-road price reportedly stretches beyond Rs 12 crore. Powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, the Ghost Black Badge combines limousine-like comfort with serious power. His purchase was confirmed when the actor took delivery of the car in Mumbai.

His reported garage also includes:

Lamborghini Huracan

Mercedes-Maybach S560

Range Rover Vogue

Audi A8 L

Together, these cars make Emraan’s collection one of the most impressive among Bollywood actors.

Luxury without the noise

Despite possessing expensive homes and crore-worthy cars, Emraan rarely turns his lifestyle into a public spectacle. He remains selective about appearances and largely keeps his wife and son away from constant media attention.

His life carries the same energy as many of his most popular characters: understated on the surface, but filled with expensive surprises underneath.