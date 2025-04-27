Inside Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s lunch date in US

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are spending quality time together in the US. The couple recently enjoyed a cozy lunch date in the US, where they were joined by actress and singer Sophie Choudry.

On Sunday, Sophie Choudry took to Instagram to share glimpses from her time in the US. One of the photos featured her enjoying a meal with Hrithik and Saba at a restaurant, capturing a candid moment from their lunch outing.

In the picture, the ‘War’ actor is seen taking a selfie, with Saba Azad and Sophie Choudry sitting beside him, all smiles as they enjoy their time together. Sophie also shared a couple of her solo clicks. She captioned the post, “When the heart & stomach are full.”

Hrithik Roshan visited the US to attend a fan meet-and-greet event as part of Rangotsav, accompanied by his girlfriend, Saba Azad. Saba has been giving fans a peek into their trip, sharing moments from their coffee runs and shopping adventures on social media. On April 10, Saba posted a series of pictures from their vacation with Hrithik. In one of the photos, Hrithik was seen sweetly wrapping his arm around Saba’s shoulders as they posed for a cozy mirror selfie.

“Nothing to see here, just a bunch of hobos freezing their a**es off (sic),” the actress wrote in the caption.

Another photo showed the ‘Fighter’ actor in a cheerful mood while out for coffee with Saba. Sporting a white cap, glasses, and a blue jacket, Hrithik looked laid-back and full of energy. Adding a playful touch, Saba affectionately called him her “Best fool” in the caption.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad first sparked dating rumors when they were seen out for dinner together in February 2022. Their relationship caught even more attention when they made a stylish entry, hand-in-hand, at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash later that year. Over the past three years, the two have been going strong. While the couple prefers to keep their relationship low-key during interviews, they often express their affection for each other through sweet social media posts and public appearances.