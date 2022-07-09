Inside luxurious lifestyle of KKK 12’s richest contestant

Mumbai: Months before Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 premiered on television, the internet has been abuzz with various types of speculations about the contestants. Right from the highest-paid contestant to the net worth of each contestant, fans have had a keen interest in it all. Amid all this, it has been revealed that Rubina Dilaik is reportedly one of the richest contestants with a net worth of Rs. 31 crores followed by Jannat Zubair (19 crores) and Faisal Shaikh (14 crores).

So, in this write-up, we have decided to take a sneak peek into the luxurious lifestyle of the richest contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. From her fee per episode, her car collection to her expensive assets, we have compiled them all.

Scroll ahead to have a look.

Rubina Dilaik’s Fees

Rubina Dilaik gets paid a hefty amount of Rs 80 thousand per episode. Moreover, she charges Rs. 20-25 lakhs per brand endorsement. The actress charged Rs. 5 lakhs per week for being on Bigg Boss 14 and as mentioned earlier, she is charging Rs. 10-15 lakhs per episode in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Furthermore, with 8.1 million followers on Instagram, Rubina is one of the most followed TV stars. She reportedly charges around Rs 5.6 lakhs per Instagram post.

Car Collection

Like many of her contemporaries, Rubina too is an automobile lover and her car collection is proof of that. According to multiple reports, the actress is a proud owner of:

Audi A4

Isuzu D-Max

Volkswagen Jetta

Tata Nexon

Suzuki Swift

Audi A4 costs around Rs. 48 Lakh while Isuzu D-Max is valued at Rs. 24.50 Lakh. Volkswagen Jetta is worth Rs. 18 Lakh and Tata Nexon is valued at Rs. 12 Lakh. Suzuki Swift being the least expensive car in her garage is worth Rs. 7.14 Lakh.

Rubina Dilaik’s Mumbai house tour

Rubina Dilaik lives in a palatial apartment in Rustomjee Elanza, Malad West in Mumbai, with her husband Abhinav Shukla. From her spacious living room to the flora-covered balcony, Rubina and Abhinav’s home indeed looks like a nature-inspired treat to live in.