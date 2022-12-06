Inside Naga Chaitanya’s cloud kitchen in Madhapur, Hyderabad

Naga Chaitanya launched his cloud kitchen named 'Shoyu' in March this year

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 6th December 2022 3:24 pm IST
Naga Chaitanya and food vlogger Aashritha Daggubati (YouTube)

Hyderabad: While dining out can never go out of trend in our city, Hyderabadis have now found a new favourite concept in the form of ‘cloud kitchens’. Also known as dark kitchens or ghost kitchens, these are commercial kitchens with delivery-only options. This concept boomed after the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and we saw many celebrities venturing into it.

Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya is one among those who launched his cloud kitchen named ‘Shoyu’ in March this year. Located in Madhapur, this kitchen serves a wide variety of pan-Asian dishes, including lip-smacking Japanese delights– from Dimsums, Sushis, and Noodles, to mouth-watering desserts.

In a latest food vlog by Aashritha Daggubati, elder daughter of actor Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya gave us an inside glimpse of Shoyu. In the video, Chay can be seen speaking about his idea behind the start-up, the bestsellers of his cloud kitchen, and much more. He also speaks about how Shoyu not only focuses on food but also the packaging which is environment friendly.

Jaggery Cheesecake is something you should not miss if ‘Shoyu’ is on your Swiggy list. Watch the vlog here which now trending on YouTube.

