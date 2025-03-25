Inside Nayanthara’s new property in Chennai: Video, photos

Chennai: South actress Nayanthara and renowned filmmaker Vignesh Shivan continue to make headlines, not just for their professional successes but also for their lavish lifestyle. Nayanthara has an impressive net worth of Rs 230 crore and she stands among the most influential figures in the industry.

Meanwhile, her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, reportedly has a net worth of Rs 50 crore, bringing their combined wealth to a staggering Rs 280 crore. Together, the power couple owns multiple luxurious properties.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Chennai studio

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently unveiled their elegantly renovated home studio in Chennai, offering a glimpse into their creatively inspiring space through an exclusive feature in Architectural Digest (AD) India.

Nestled in Venus Colony, Chennai, the 7,000-square-foot colonial-style bungalow has been transformed into a modern yet rustic creative hub. With high ceilings, glass facades, and ample natural light, the space exudes an old-world British charm while maintaining a warm, earthy aesthetic.

“I wanted to retain the essence of the bungalow while enhancing it to make it brighter,” shared Nayanthara about her beautifully revamped space. It is adorned with wooden sculptures, traditional artefacts, teak wood furniture.

The sprawling home studio features a conference room, a lounge space for guests, an outdoor backyard dining area, a meeting room, and separate workspaces for both Nayanthara and Vignesh. Check out the video below.

On the work front, Nayanthara is gearing up for several big projects, including S Sashikanth’s Test alongside Siddharth and R. Madhavan, the much-awaited Mookuthi Amman 2, and a high-profile film with Mohanlal and Mammootty.

Meanwhile, the couple, who tied the knot in June 2022, are cherishing their time with their adorable twin sons, Uyir and Ulag.