Inside Pawan Kalyan’s luxurious life in Hyderabad

Mumbai: One of the most dedicated actors Pawan Kalyan has been ruling the South cinema over 2 decades now. He is not only an actor but also a producer, director, screenwriter, politician and a philanthropist. Younger brother of megastar Chiranjeevi, Pawan has always managed to grab attention with his powerful on-screen and off-screen persona.

Some of his best movies include Gokulamlo Seetha, Suswagatam, Kushi, Gabbar Singh, Badri, Attarintiki Daredi among others. This South biggie charges between Rs 30 crores to Rs 50 crores per film. The actor apparently was paid Rs 50 crores for each of his last two films Vakeel Saab and Bheemla Nayak.

According to various media reports, Pawan Kalyan’s total net worth is over 110 crores (approx.). Considering all this, it is very obvious that the actor owns some insanely expensive things. In this write-up, let’s have a look at Pawan Kalyan’s luxurious life in Hyderabad and the super expensive that he owns.

Bungalow in Jubilee Hills

Nestled in Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad, Pawan Kalyan bought his new home in 2021 where he resides with his wife Anna Lezhneva and their son. As per a report in Money Control, the actor’s new property is worth Rs 12 crore.

Farmhouse Near Shankarpally

According to various media reports, Pawan owns a sprawling farmhouse located near Janwada Village of Shankarpalli Mandal, Ranga Reddy District. He has a mango farm and does follow organic agricultural methods to grow vegetables.

Flat in Banjara Hills

The Vakeel Saab actor owns a lavish flat in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad that is worth Rs 1.75 crore, according to GQ India report.

Luxurious Car Collection

(Autobizz Twitter)