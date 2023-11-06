Inside pics of Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi’s Hyderabad reception

Hyderabad: Tollywood couple, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, recently exchanged vows in a luxurious wedding held in Tuscany, Italy on November 1. The ceremony was a splendid affair, followed by a grand reception hosted in Hyderabad on Sunday, November 5, that brought together renowned personalities from the Telugu film industry.

For her wedding reception, Lavanya opted for an elegant gold saree paired with a sleeveless blouse, complementing her bridal appearance with sindoor and exquisite jewelry. Varun, donning a black and golden blazer alongside black pants, looked dashing as they celebrated their new journey together.

The star-studded event, held at the N Convention Center in Madhapur, witnessed the presence of notable names such as Naga Chaitanya, Adivi Sesh, Sundeep Kishan, Naga Babu Konidela, Padmaja Konidela, Allu Sirish, and even Indian badminton sensation Saina Nehwal, among others. Several pictures and videos from the reception have gone viral on social media. Check them out below.

Varun Tej and Lavanya, who began dating a few years ago, got engaged in June this year. Their love story sparked on the set of their movie “Mister” and they also shared the screen in the film “Antariksh 9000 kmph.”