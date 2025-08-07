Tucked away in the cafe-filled streets of Hyderabad, Echoes Cafe quietly stands out. Here, you won’t hear loud music or waiters calling out orders. Instead, you will find something more touching silence, smiles, and a soulful experience.

Siasat.com takes you to explore Echoes, one of the few cafes in Hyderabad where the entire serving staff is hearing and speech impaired. Yet, the service is smooth, warm, and unforgettable.

Guests use cue cards, hand symbols, and a table bell to communicate with the specially abled staff creating a dining experience that’s not only unique but also deeply moving.

A Thoughtful Idea

The idea behind Echoes began in Delhi, rooted in inclusion and empathy. The goal was simple; to create jobs and dignity for the differently-abled. The Hyderabad branch soon followed, and the city welcomed it with open arms. In a place known for its warmth and diversity, Echoes found the perfect second home.

Best food options at Echoes

Don’t miss the comforting Cheese Pinwheel Pasta, Tandoori Momos, and signature Cheese Blanket Pizza. Pair them with a Cranberry Coffee, dreamy Blueberry Shake, or rich Hot Chocolate. Every dish here is warm, indulgent, and soul-satisfying.

The cafe offers a wide variety of cuisines from Indian street-style starters to Italian pastas, Asian bites, fusion snacks, and loaded desserts making it a perfect spot for every kind of craving.

A Cafe with Soul

The ambience at Echoes is relaxed and welcoming. Wooden decor, wall doodles, soft lighting, and thoughtful table settings make it cozy and creative. Each table has ordering cards and sign language guides, allowing guests to interact easily.

What truly makes the cafe special is the feeling it leaves you with. It’s more than just food, it’s about connection, understanding, and respect.

Where?

Location: Kokapet and Madhapur, Hyderabad

Timings: 12 PM – 11 PM

Cost for two: Rs.1000-Rs.1,200

Hyderabad’s Quiet Gem

In a city that celebrates both tradition and modern ideas, Echoes is a beautiful mix of both. It shows that a cafe can be a space for inclusion, not just indulgence.

So, the next time you want to try something meaningful, head to Echoes cafe where every meal echoes with heart and you will be surprised how much silence can say.