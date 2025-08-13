Inside Ranbir Kapoor’s lavish store in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Ranbir Kapoor has officially opened the second store of his fashion and lifestyle brand, ARKS, in Hyderabad

Published: 13th August 2025
Ranbir Kapoor's store in Hyderabad
Ranbir Kapoor's brand comes to Hyderabad (Instagram)

Hyderabad’s appeal is only growing, and the city is fast becoming a hotspot for celebrity business launches. Not just Telugu stars, but even Bollywood’s biggest names are bringing their brands and stores here.

The latest to join the list is Ranbir Kapoor, who has officially opened the second store of his fashion and lifestyle brand, ARKS, in Hyderabad. It was launched on August 10. In a video shared on the brand’s official Instagram page, the actor can be heard saying, “On popular demand, Hyderabad, we are coming to you.”

For all Ranbir Kapoor fans, the new store is located at The Broadway, Rana Daggubati’s place on Banjara Hills Road No. 2. From his signature perfumes to favourite sneakers, this destination promises to be a paradise for Ranbir lovers.

ARKS recently launched its first fragrance, ARKS Day, alongside its existing range of clothing and footwear. The brand debuted on Ranbir’s 42nd birthday last year, with the first flagship store opening in Mumbai’s Bandra in February 2025.

With Hyderabad now on the list, ARKS joins the growing trend of Bollywood stars, including Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Hrithik Roshan, who have turned entrepreneurs.

