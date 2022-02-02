Inside Salman Khan’s lavish properties in Dubai, Mumbai & more

Mumbai: Salman Khan is one actor in the industry is known for making and starring in films that end up doing well at the box office no matter what. In nearly three decades of career, the superstar has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood as a successful and versatile star.

And it is quite known fact to all that he earns crazy money in the film industry. According to Celebrity Net Worth report, Salman whopping net worth is over Rs 1900 crores. Isn’t that pretty huge?

He is also among the top paid actors of the country today. Reportedly, Salman Khan was the first Indian star to get a salary of Rs 100 crore plus on a feature film, way back in 2016 with Sultan. For 2017’s Tiger Zinda Hai he charged around 130 crores. It has also been reported that Salman charges Rs. 7-8 crore per brand endorsement.

With so much money in hand, it is obvious that the superstar owns some insanely expensive things which includes his luxurious properties. Here’s list.

1. Galaxy Apartments

Salman Khan has been living with his parents at Galaxy Apartments located in Bandra West, Mumbai for the past many years. While his parents live on the first floor of the apartment, the actor has occupied the ground floor of the property, reports Cosmopolitan. From luxurious furniture to wall colors that gives peaceful and vintage feeling, the Radhe actor’s plush pad is all things cozy and lavish. As per reports, his fancy home is worth around Rs 16 crore.

2. Panvel Farmhouse

His another expensive possession is his Panvel Farmhouse. Also called as called Arpita Farms, it is located just an hour away from Maximum City. During the pandemic lockdown, Salman was seen spending time at his pastoral abode in Panvel, spending quality time with his family and close friends. It is complete with a lavish pool, a gym, stables, and acres of gorgeous greenery around. Reportedly, his farmhouse costs around Rs 80 crore.

3. Gorai Beach House

According to reports, Salman Khan has reportedly purchased a lavish beach property in Gorai, a village at Dharavi, Mumbai. the actor bought the sprawling beach house for himself on his 51st birthday. It has a fully equipped gym, a swimming pool, as well as a movie theater.

4. Dubai Home

The superstar reportedly is a proud owner of a luxurious apartment located in The Address Downtown near Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The actor is often spotted visiting the beautiful city.

5. Luxurious Bandra Flat

According to Cosmopolitan report, Salman Khan also owns a 30-crore triplex flat in Mumbai’s star-studded Bandra neighbourhood. “It is a 4BHK property. The actor will have his swimming pool on the top floor, the party hall and pool table in the middle floor, and the lower floor will be the living area,” a source was quoted saying to the magazine portal.

On the professional front, Salman Khan has Tiger 3, Bajrangi Bhaijan sequel and YRF’s Spy Universe.