Inside Sania Mirza’s Eid celebrations at her Hyderabad home

Hyderabad: Tennis sensation Sania Mirza, known for her remarkable achievements on and off the court, celebrated Eid Al Adha on Thursday with her parents and sister Anam Mirza at their Hyderabad residence.

The festivities brought joy and togetherness for the Mirza family. Several inside pictures and videos from their intimate celebrations are going viral on social media. Anam’s daughter Dua and Sania’s son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s cute glimpses are too adorable to miss!

Anam Mirza delightedly unveiled a mesmerizing video showcasing their exquisitely decorated home in Hyderabad, adorned with an array of flowers and flickering candles. The captivating glimpse provided a sneak peek into the enchanting ambiance created for the occasion.

“Celebrated Eid with our closest,” she wrote in her caption. Click here to watch the video.

Furthermore, Anam treated her followers to a sneak peek of the scrumptious “Eid Ka Khana” (Eid feast) and tantalizing desserts, adding to the festive spirit and culinary delights of the celebration.

Sania Mirza wished her fans and followers Eid Mubarak by sharing a cute photo of her with son Izhaan Mirza Malik. Despite the rumors surrounding her marriage with Shoaib Malik, Sania chose to focus on celebrating the auspicious occasion with her loved ones.