Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha, one of the most loved and celebrated actresses in Bollywood, is ringing in her 38th birthday today. From making a blockbuster debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg to delivering stellar performances in Lootera, Ittefaq, and her recent OTT hits like Dahaad and Heeramandi, Sona has carved a unique space for herself in the industry.

The actress, who tied the knot with longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024, is not just winning hearts on-screen but has also built an enviable financial empire off-screen.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Net Worth in 2025

As per publicly available data, Sonakshi Sinha’s net worth stands at a whopping Rs 100 crore. She charges around Rs 5–6 crore per film, with the number going higher depending on the project. She’s also a top brand endorser, associated with names like Dabur, Chik Shampoo, Provogue, and Gitanjali Jewellers, for which she charges in crores.

Apart from acting and endorsements, Sonakshi is also a successful YouTuber, posting vlogs that rack up millions of views. She also earns from other smart investments, adding to her fortune.

Inside Sonakshi’s Lavish home

The Dabangg actress owns a gorgeous sea-facing home in Bandra’s premium tower 81 Aureate. The 16th-floor apartment spans over 4,628 sq. ft. and is valued at around Rs 14 crore. That’s not all, Sonakshi has also purchased another flat in the same building for Rs 11 crore, according to a Money Control report.

Car Collection

Her car collection is equally luxe. Sonakshi owns:

Mercedes-Benz S350 – Rs 1.42 crore

Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d – Rs 87.76 lakh

BMW 6 Series GT – Rs 75.90 lakh

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi is now all set to make her Telugu film debut in Sudheer Babu’s Jatadhara.