Inside war rooms: How Telangana parties battled for votes

Hyderabad: Elections in India are known for their intensity, with political parties and candidates working tirelessly to connect with the public. While the outward campaign involves public meetings, rallies, and road shows, behind the scenes, a strategic battleground known as the “war room” plays a pivotal role in shaping election campaigns.

In preparation for the Telangana Assembly elections, the main contenders – BRS, Congress, and BJP – established war rooms to effectively reach voters, promote party manifestos, and plan the activities of key leaders and star campaigners. These war rooms served as nerve centers where professionals meticulously planned the entire election strategy away from the public eye.

The BRS war room strategically disseminated government schemes, publicized the party manifesto, and organised the schedules of chief minister KCR, state ministers KTR, T Harish Rao, and others. Social media campaigns, featuring Hyderabadi film actors like Aziz Nasir, garnered significant attention, reaching around 12 to 15 lakh people.

The Congress war room, led by Mehroz Khan, operated with precision and dedication, involving 200 individuals working day and night. This team focused on delivering the Congress manifesto and the party’s six guarantees to every nook and corner of villages, cities, and towns. The organised effort included external observers, constituency-specific leaders, and a carefully planned communication strategy with top leadership.

Meanwhile, the BJP initiated war room activities since 2019, identifying 32,000 booths and strategically deploying star campaigners and central leaders to increase vote share. The party’s systematic approach aimed to engage workers and resonate with the masses.

In this high-stakes battle, the war room activities emerged as a crucial factor, influencing the narrative, energising campaigns, and showcasing the unique strategies of each political player. The results of this strategic warfare will soon unfold as the people exercised their right to vote in the Telangana Assembly elections.