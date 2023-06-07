Insider reveals Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants full list

Mumbai: Prepare for another exciting season of Bigg Boss OTT as a new group of celebrities enters the infamous house filled with drama, emotions, and intense challenges. This time, the show promises to be bigger and better, with a diverse lineup of talented individuals set to light up the stage. The following contestants have been confirmed to compete for the coveted Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 title.

Contest of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Avinash Sachdeva

Palak Purswani

Anjali Arora

Awez Darbar

Sapna Gill

Adhyayan Suman

Rajeev Sen

Anurag Dobhal

Mahesh Poojary

Bigg Boss OTT will be available on Jio Cinema on June 17

As these intriguing personalities enter the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house, prepare for an unforgettable rollercoaster ride. This season promises to be an explosive treat for all viewers, with a mix of talent, drama, and emotions. Who will win and take home the coveted title? Watch to find out!

So, buckle up and prepare to be captivated by these contestants as they compete in the ultimate game of survival, relationships, and entertainment in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2!