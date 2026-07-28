Inspired by CJP, new Telangana party to address unemployment

Hyderabad: The apparent success of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has now prompted a group of unemployed youth in Telangana to announce their own outfit – named the Telangana Endrin Party – to raise the issue of the state government’s failure to fill over two lakh job vacancies.

The Unemployed Youth Joint Action Committee (JAC) will register the party with the Election Commission. Going with the tagline of “Udyogam Maa Hakku, Nyayam Maa Lakshyam (job is

our right, justice is our goal),” the party will officially be launched in Suryapet.

“The government is turning a blind eye to the problems faced by the youth and is forgetting the promises it made to us. Through this movement, we want to fight for our rights and show the government the power of the youth,” Ramavath Indra Nayak from the JAC told the Times of India.

He added, “Just like CJP, our party was born because of comments made by the state government against unemployed youth.”

A post on the Instagram page of the Telangana Endrin Party says, “It is sad that Telangana CM Revanth Reddy tells the unemployed youth to consume Endrin. Let’s see how the same Endrin takes you out, Mr CM!”

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“Right now, there are multiple JACs, and the youth are not working in tandem. If they all come together, they will become a much stronger force than CJP and can bring about the desired change. In fact, they are powerful enough to make or break a government,” Telangana Vittal, an activist, told TOI.

The Telangana Endrin Party isn’t the only one to have found inspiration in the CJP and its success through an agitation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, which led to a nationwide agitation against the NEET paper leak and saw the resignation of the then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The E20 Janta Party, with 44.8 lakh followers on Instagram, is seeking the resignation of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, as well as the option to buy ethanol-free fuel.

