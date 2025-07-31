Instagram friend sexually assaults Hyderabad woman at birthday party

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by an Instagram friend during what was supposed to be a birthday party celebration in Hyderabad.

The incident took place on Wednesday at Balanagar.

Social media friendship turns traumatic

The victim who is a resident of Manikonda had befriended the accused, identified as 24-year-old J Siddha Reddy, on Instagram a month prior.

Over time, their online friendship progressed to exchanging phone numbers.

Later, Reddy who is a Balanagar resident and originally from Nalgonda gained her trust.

Hyderabad woman’s birthday party at Instagram friend’s home

Upon gaining the trust, Reddy invited the woman to his home under the guise of celebrating her birthday.

On Wednesday evening, the woman visited Reddy’s residence in Balanagar for the supposed birthday party.

Instead of a celebration, she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

After the assault at birthday party at Instagram friend’s home, the Hyderabad woman managed to escape and immediately sought help from the authorities.

The Balanagar police responded immediately and rescued the woman. A case has been registered based on her complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused. Later, he was sent to judicial custody.