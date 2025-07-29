Love story ends in rape case as Hyderabad woman files complaint against beau

Hyderabad: A love story of a Hyderabad woman and a Karnataka man has ended in a rape case after she filed a complaint against the latter.

The case was reportedly filed after the man refused to marry the woman.

How Hyderabad woman’s love story began

The woman, who is 26-year-old, met the man for the first time at a relative’s wedding. Later, they became friends.

Soon their friendship turned into a relationship after the man proposed to the woman which she accepted.

After entering into the relationship, they met on multiple occasions. The man, on July 22, reportedly took the woman to a lodge after allegedly promising to marry her.

The woman alleged that the man raped her at the lodge.

Man started avoiding

The love story turned bitter when the Hyderabad woman started asking for marriage.

Also Read Video: Actress sparks controversy at resort near Hyderabad

After being asked multiple times, the man started avoiding her. He also refused to marry her.

In an attempt to silence her, the man threatened to make their private photos and videos public.

Following the betrayal, the woman decided to approach the police. She lodged a rape and cheating case against the man.

Police are investigating the case and trying to nab the accused.