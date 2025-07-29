Video: Actress sparks controversy at resort near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A popular actress has once again found herself in the middle of a controversy, this time at a resort near Hyderabad.

Earlier, she landed in controversy after an argument broke out at a club.

Actress’ experience at resort near Hyderabad

It all began when the Telugu actress Kalpika Ganesh arrived alone at the Brown Town Resort in Moinabad-Kanakamamidi around 3 pm in a cab.

Witnesses say she immediately began behaving rudely with the staff, including the manager.

Reports claim she threw a menu card, flung room keys at the manager’s face and used abusive language.

Her actions reportedly continued for nearly 40 minutes, disturbing other guests.

Staff, guests left shocked

Resort employees expressed shock at her behavior. Some speculated whether she was under mental stress or facing personal issues.

Guests staying at the resort also complained about the disturbance. The situation escalated when she allegedly demanded cigarettes and lashed out at staff for not fulfilling her requests promptly.

Following the incident, the actress alleged that the resort staff mistreated her first. She mentioned poor Wi-Fi, lack of cab facilities, and unresponsive service.

While the actress has shared her side of the story, the management of the resort near Hyderabad has not yet issued an official response.

Altercation at club

This is not the first time. Earlier, she was involved in an altercation at a club.

In a video, the actress was seen arguing with the manager over complimentary cakes. Kalpika argued that other clubs in the city had accommodated such requests, leading to a tense exchange.

Feeling humiliated, she refused to pay the bill. She crumpled it and threw it aside in frustration.