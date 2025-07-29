Thousands of engineering seats vacant in colleges in Hyderabad, other districts

Hyderabad: Thousands of seats remain unfilled in engineering colleges across Hyderabad and other Telangana districts.

As the state government recently approved an additional 9433 seats, the total engineering seats in the state reached to 1,16,877.

Convenor seats in engineering college in Hyderabad

Out of 116877 seats, 90,921 fall under the convenor quota which need to be filled through the TG EAPCET 2025 counselling process. The remaining seats are managed by private colleges.

In the first phase of the counselling, 59,980 seats were filled. This left over 30,000 engineering seats vacant.

Second phase of counselling underway

The second phase of web-based counselling is currently open and the provisional seat allotments are expected by July 30.

Students must complete tuition fee payments and self-reporting online to their seat allotted engineering colleges in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts between July 30 and August 1.

Additionally, candidates must physically report to their colleges from July 31 to August 2 to confirm admission.