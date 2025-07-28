Hyderabad collector launches WhatsApp service for public grievances

Hyderabad: Hyderabad collector Harichandana Dasari has introduced a dedicated WhatsApp grievance redressal system.

Citizens can now voice their concerns by messaging 74166 87878.

Hyderabad collector’s WhatsApp service ends office visits

The service eliminates the need for physical visits to government offices.

The new initiative allows residents to submit complaints directly via WhatsApp. It makes the process faster and more accessible.

After assigning a unique tracking ID, each grievance will be forwarded to the concerned department for resolution.

An Action Taken Report (ATR) will ensure accountability and transparency in addressing public issues though WhatsApp service launched by Hyderabad collector.

Helpful for senior citizens

The WhatsApp-based system is especially helpful for senior citizens and differently-abled individuals who face mobility challenges.

It also helps working professionals unable to attend in-person grievance meetings.

By leveraging WhatsApp, the collector’s office aims to enhance efficiency in public service delivery.