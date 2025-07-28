IMD Hyderabad forecasts hint at pause in heavy rains

Hyderabad: The latest forecasts by India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad have hinted at a pause in heavy rains in Telangana.

Although scattered rains are expected in various districts of the state, no heavy downpours are likely.

No warning issued

IMD Hyderabad has not issued any warning till Sunday, August 3, 2025.

Apart from the department, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, also predicted dry weather would continue in entire Telangana including Hyderabad till the first week of August.

As per his forecast, heavy rains are likely in Hyderabad and other districts from the second week of August.

Dry weather to continue in entire Telangana including Hyderabad City



Tomorrow too similar conditions with mainly dry weather whole day, a short passing rain in the evening



Get ready for POWERFUL THUNDERSTORMS from August 2nd week (After 9-12th August) ⛈️⚡ — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 27, 2025

For today, he forecast a dry day in most parts of Telangana except a short passing rain during evening hours at very few places in the state.

Today's FORECAST ⚠️🌧️



Another mainly dry day expected in most parts of Telangana, except a short passing rain (5-10min spell) during evening hours at VERY FEW PLACES



Same forecast for Hyderabad



Strong winds are expected gusting upto 40-45kmph in few occasions



A scattered… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 28, 2025

Though rains are forecast for the evening of July 30 and 31, they will be short spells, he added.

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

In case of Hyderabad, the weather department forecast light rainfall or drizzle accompanied by gusty winds on Monday.

From Tuesday till July 31, no rainfall warning has been issued.

Meanwhile, due to dry days, the maximum temperatures in the state have risen to as high as 34.9 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Nalgonda district.

In Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature of 33.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bahadurpura.

In view of the IMD Hyderabad forecasts that hint at a pause in heavy rains, the temperatures are likely to rise further.