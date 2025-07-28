Engineering college student drowns in Hyderabad’s Musi River

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old engineering college student drowned in Musi River in Hyderabad.

The incident took place near Upperpally in Rajendranagar on Saturday.

Hyderabad engineering college student slips in Musi River

As per the details of the incident, the deceased, who has been identified as Akshit Reddy, slipped and was swept away in the Musi River.

The deceased, who was a native of Jagadgirigutta, had gone to Musi River as part of a weekend outing.

Also Read Hyderabad woman abandons toddler at bus stand for Instagram friend

Resident of Jeedimetla

The deceased had visited the river along with three other friends.

In order to beat the heat, the four friends including the engineering college student decided to swim in the Musi River in Hyderabad. After stepping in the river, Reddy went missing.

Also Read Netizens expose unhygienic food served by Hyderabad restaurants

Though one of his friends found him and tried to rescue him, Reddy slipped and drowned.

It was found that Reddy reportedly did not know how to swim.

Police registered a case and started investigation.