Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a Hyderabad woman abandoned her two-year-old son at the Nalgonda bus stand and allegedly fled with a man she met on Instagram.

The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at the bus stand.

Child found crying

After Hyderabad woman fled with Instagram friend, commuters and RTC staff found the toddler crying uncontrollably at the bus stand.

Concerned individuals quickly informed the police, who arrived to secure the child and initiate a search for the mother.

Also Read Netizens expose unhygienic food served by Hyderabad restaurants

Hyderabad woman in relationship with Instagram friend

Investigations revealed that the woman had formed a relationship with a Nalgonda-based youth through Instagram.

After arranging a meeting, she traveled with her son but later left the child behind and disappeared with the man on a motorcycle.

Authorities reviewed CCTV footage to trace the woman. Within hours, they located her and the man.

During questioning, she disclosed her identity, which allowed police to contact her husband. The child was safely handed over to his father.