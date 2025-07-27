Netizens expose unhygienic food served by Hyderabad restaurants

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad have exposed the unhygienic food served by restaurants in the city.

Although these two cases occurred yesterday, there have been many such incidents reported earlier at various places in the city.

Unhygienic food by restaurants in Hyderabad

In one recent incident, a person ordered grill chicken and rumali roti from a restaurant on Midhani X Road in the city.

However, when he started eating, he noticed that the chicken was half-cooked and not cleaned properly as there was blood on it.

He alleged that the chicken was also smelling bad and was not at all consumable.

In another incident that occurred at one of the reputed restaurants in Tolichowki, Hyderabad, a group of persons who went to eat Mandi allegedly found a live worm in tomato chutney.

When they approached the management, they were told that it might have been present in the tomatoes.

No free drinking water

While on one hand some restaurants in Hyderabad are serving unhygienic food, on the other, they are denying free drinking water.

These restaurants are asking diners to buy water bottles by charging Rs 20-50 per bottle.

Last year, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-III, Hyderabad directed a restaurant in Hyderabad to compensate a diner for denying free drinking water.

In 2023, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar issued orders asking all restaurants and other eateries to provide free drinking water to customers.

Despite the court ruling and a government order, some restaurants in Hyderabad continue to deny free drinking water to diners.