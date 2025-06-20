Institute in Israel suffers loss worth USD 572M after Iran strikes: Report

Hyderabad: As Iran continues to attack Tel Aviv in the ongoing conflict, the Weizmann Institute of Science, situated in Israel’s capital, estimated a loss of USD 572 million.

A missile from Iran struck the Weizmann Institute of Science campus on June 15, severely damaging three research buildings.

According to a report by Calcalist, the given estimate includes only physical damage to infrastructure and does not account for the extensive scientific losses, including destroyed samples and rare materials, some of which were foundational to ongoing research.

Among the facilities damaged were life sciences buildings, including those dedicated to cancer research, and an environmental sciences centre.

An academic official estimated that the construction of a basic, unfurnished laboratory building costs approximately USD 50 million, and with advanced scientific equipment, the total could reach USD 100 million.