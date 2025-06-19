Israel running low on missile interceptors: Report

Israel is reportedly running low on Arrow missile interceptors, raising concerns about its ability to defend against ongoing missile attacks from Iran.

According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which cited a senior US official in a report on Wednesday, June 18, the shortage could weaken Israel’s defences if the fighting continues.

The report said the United States (US), aware of the issue for months, has deployed extra military assets on land, at sea, and in the air to help bolster Israel’s defences.

Since the start of Operation Rising Lion on Friday, June 13, the US Defence Department has increased missile defence systems in the region. But the frequent interceptions are putting pressure on both Israeli and American resources.

The cost of sustaining Israel’s layered missile shield — which includes Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and US-supplied Patriots and THAAD batteries — has become a pressing concern. Without further American support, existing stocks might last only 10 to 12 days if Iranian attacks persist, WSJ reported, quoting a source, upon which it would be dependent on the US to replenish its stocks. There are reports, however, that the US is running low on interceptors as well.

Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defence Project at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, told WSJ that “neither the US nor the Israelis can continue to sit and intercept missiles all day.”

“The Israelis and their friends need to move with all deliberate haste to do whatever needs to be done, because we cannot afford to sit and play catch,” he added.

Israel Aerospace Industries, which produces the Arrow system, did not respond to queries. The Israeli military said it is prepared for any scenario but declined to discuss its munitions.

Reflecting on the situation, Tareq Aboud, an expert in international relations, told Arabic daily Al Mayadeen, “Over the coming days, the skies of the occupied Palestine will be almost open to Iranian missiles, due to the exhaustion of the occupation’s air defence systems.”

At dawn on Friday, June 13, Israel targeted key military and nuclear sites in Iran. The strikes reportedly killed senior military officials, nuclear scientists, and civilians. In response, Iran retaliated early Saturday, June 14, launching missile attacks on Israel and fuelling regional instability.

Since then, Israel has reported 24 deaths and over 600 injuries. Its strikes in response have killed more than 220 people in Iran, including senior military and nuclear officials.